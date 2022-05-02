Long Time…No Sea! That’s the theme of the 52nd Annual Chincoteague Seafood Festival to be celebrated on May 7, 2022 at Tom’s Cove Park Campground. The chamber-sponsored event is held the first Saturday in May to promote the seafood industry on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The festival offers fresh, local seafood and signature dishes from local restaurants as well as old and new Eastern Shore favorites prepared by famous festival cooks, volunteers, and professionals. Indulge in little neck clams, a long-time festival staple, along with raw oysters and clams, clam fritters and strips, single fried oysters, fried fish, shrimp, clam chowder, salad bar, grilled chicken, sweet potato fries, Boardwalk fries, hushpuppies, and cornbread. Non-alcoholic beverages are included in the ticket price with beer available for purchase. Front Page News will provide live entertainment for everyone’s listening and dancing enjoyment. Shop to your hearts content in the Arts and Crafts tent featuring handmade creations from area artisans. Let Mom pick out her Mother’s Day gift early! An Extravaganza of Prizes Raffle is held with the winner receiving t-shirts, tickets, trays, lodging, gift certificates for meals, and much more for the following year’s festival.

Gates open at 10:00 a.m. with appetizers available at 11:00 a.m. Seafood items will be served beginning at noon. The Extravaganza raffle will be given away to one lucky ticket holder at 4:00 p.m. so be sure to buy plenty of tickets during the day! Commemorative glass beer mugs will be available again this year as a keepsake of the memorable day along with t-shirts, hats, and souvenir food trays. Ticket sales are very brisk due to the two year hiatus so don’t wait too long.

The event is unfortunately sold out, which is great for Chincoteague Island and the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce, but not so great for folks without tickets.

