Chincoteague Combined School and Chincoteague Elementary School will resume normal operations Wednesday, November 18, with an increased law enforcement presence following threats at both campuses, Accomack County Public Schools announced Tuesday.

Superintendent Dr. Gennifer Miller said there is no imminent threat to either school. Investigations into both incidents remain active.

According to the division, Combined School staff were notified around 1:45 p.m. Monday of a note threatening a shooting the following school day, Tuesday, November 17. Administrators immediately contacted law enforcement and began a coordinated investigation.

School officials said they determined it was safe to finish Monday’s school day because the note specified Tuesday as the intended time frame. Investigators reviewed security camera footage and interviewed students seen in the area before the 2:30 p.m. dismissal. Families were notified around 3 p.m. through SchoolMessenger and the division’s social media accounts.

By approximately 7 p.m. Monday, investigators determined that the volume of students passing through the area where the note was found prevented them from definitively identifying its source before the next school day. Division leadership moved Combined School classes to remote learning Tuesday to allow additional time for the investigation without students on campus.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Elementary School staff discovered writing on a bathroom wall referencing possible violence on campus.

Given the previous day’s threat at the Combined School, administrators activated emergency procedures and evacuated students and staff to the community center behind the elementary school.

Law enforcement officers secured the area and assisted with early dismissal and reunification. The division said every student was accounted for and returned safely to their families.

Miller thanked first responders, school staff and families for their response and cooperation. ACPS said it remains in close coordination with law enforcement and will release additional verified information as it becomes available.