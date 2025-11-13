Chincoteague Schools evacuated following bomb threat; early dismissal initiated

Chincoteague Combined School and Chincoteague Elementary School were evacuated late Thursday morning after a bomb threat was called in at Chincoteague Combined School. According to a statement by the school, law enforcement immediately responded and began assessing the situation and clearing the building.

School administrators said all students were safely evacuated and remained outside the buildings while authorities conducted their investigation.

At 12:32 p.m., the division announced that, out of an abundance of caution, the dismissal process for both schools would begin early. Buses were dispatched to pick up students, and families choosing to pick up their children in person were instructed to bring identification and sign them out with school staff.

Chincoteague Elementary students were relocated to the Chincoteague Community Center, while Chincoteague Combined School students were moved to the CCS football field.

Officials said additional updates will be provided as law enforcement completes its assessment of the threat.