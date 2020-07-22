According to an article from WBOC.com, the town of Chincoteague is back under a State of Emergency.

Earlier this month, the town council voted to lift that state of emergency. Just ten days later, the council unanimously decided to reimpose it.

Chincoteague’s Emergency Management Coordinator Bryan Rush says the decision did not depend on federal funding, as Chincoteague would get the necessary funding regardless. Rush said the main reason the State of Emergency was re-imposed was that while it was lifted, it sent the message that COVID-19 was over and it was safe to return.

Rush says this new State of Emergency is in place indefinitely but will be reviewed from time to time.

While they are under a state of emergency again, beaches, hotels and restaurants are still open for business.

Chincoteague’s original State of Emergency was instated March 19th.

