Skip Hinnant, who grew up on Chincoteague Island before becoming a familiar face to generations of children on PBS’s “The Electric Company,” died November 8 in Denver, surrounded by family. He was 86.

Born Joseph Howard Hinnant on September 12, 1940, he was raised on the island by John Fletcher Hinnant and Bertha Leonna Hinnant. His father helped establish H&H Pharmacy, connecting the family to a business that has served Chincoteague for nearly a century.

According to H&H Pharmacy’s published history, Hinnant and Henderson founded the business in downtown Chincoteague in 1929. Henderson left the partnership in 1931, leaving Hinnant as sole owner and operator. James A. Bott Jr. purchased the pharmacy in 1970. hhpharmacy.net

Within the family, it was Hinnant’s older sister, Jean, who gave him the nickname “Skip,” which he used throughout his life. His older brother, Bill, became an important influence, inspiring him to pursue an education and career in acting.

The brothers’ path from Chincoteague included St. Andrew’s School, where Bill belonged to the Class of 1953 and Skip to the Class of 1958. A Winter 1998 profile in St. Andrew’s Magazine documents Skip’s appearance as Albert Metcalf in a school production of “The Solid Gold Cadillac” during his final year. Both brothers went on to study drama at Yale and perform in university theater and summer stock.

Hinnant graduated from Yale in 1962 and followed his brother to New York. In 1967, the two performed together in the original off-Broadway production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” with Skip originating the role of Schroeder and Bill playing Snoopy.

Skip later joined the original cast of “The Electric Company,” appearing on the educational television series from 1971 through 1977. His other work included “The Patty Duke Show,” the voice of Fritz in “Fritz the Cat” and its sequel, and the title character in “The Easter Bunny Is Comin’ to Town.” He also recorded television and radio commercials and narrated children’s books.

Despite a career that took him far from the Eastern Shore, Chincoteague remained a family gathering place. According to his obituary, he especially enjoyed holding reunions at his childhood home.

Hinnant also served on the Screen Actors Guild’s national board from 1980 to 2003, advocating for commercial voice contracts and working actors.

Survivors include his longtime companion, Ruth Nerken; former wife, Miriam Hinnant; four children, Chris, Jamie, Julie and Sara; and nine grandchildren.

The family plans a private celebration of life on Chincoteague. Memorial donations may be made to the Entertainment Community Fund or the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.