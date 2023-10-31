Chincoteague postpones trick or treating

October 30, 2023
 |
Halloween

Trick-or-Treat on Chincoteague Island will be postponed until November 1, 2023, due to forecasted weather conditions.

Times will still be 4 PM until 8 PM and all previously planned road closures will be in effect at that time.

.

