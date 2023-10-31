Chincoteague postpones trick or treating

Chincoteague postpones trick or treatingHome>Posts>Daily News Headlines>Chincoteague postpones trick or treatingOctober 30, 2023 |Closings & Delays, Daily News HeadlinesTrick-or-Treat on Chincoteague Island will be postponed until November 1, 2023, due to forecasted weather conditions.Times will still be 4 PM until 8 PM and all previously planned road closures will be in effect at that time..Next Post Listen Live!Local WeatherOnley, VAOctober 30, 2023, 8:22 pm Overcast clouds67°F13 mphApparent: 67°FPressure: 1011 mbHumidity: 73%Winds: 13 mph NWindgusts: 34 mphUV-Index: 0Sunrise: 7:25 amSunset: 6:07 pm© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather Visit our sponsorsFOLLOW US OUR ADVERTISERS Member of the