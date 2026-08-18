Chincoteague Pony Committee Adopts Abandoned Foal from Maryland

An orphaned wild pony foal from Assateague Island has been taken in by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company and is now being monitored in the organization’s medical barn.

According to the fire company’s Pony Committee, members were contacted Friday, Aug. 14, by National Park Service officials from Assateague Island National Seashore in Maryland about a bay pinto colt that had been orphaned.

The colt was born April 25.

After discussing the situation, Pony Committee members agreed the foal would be a good fit with the fire company’s current group of buyback foals and could eventually become a stallion in the Chincoteague herd.

On Sunday, Aug. 16, National Park Service personnel and Pony Committee members captured and transported the colt to the fire company’s medical barn, where he will remain until he clears quarantine.

Early signs have been encouraging.

The fire company said the colt is eating and drinking well and has been communicating with several buyback mares and foals through the fence. Officials said he has not been panicking or continuously calling out, which they described as a positive sign for his adjustment and survival.

Because of his age, Pony Committee members said the foal is old enough to be weaned and is expected to adjust well to being separated from his mother.

Once the colt clears quarantine, the fire company plans to wean several of its other buyback foals that are also old enough, giving the new colt companions while allowing the mares to return to their respective pastures.