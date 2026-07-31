Chincoteague Pony Auction Raises $645,400

The 101st annual Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company Wild Pony Auction brought in $645,400 Thursday as bidders purchased 88 ponies following Wednesday’s world-famous Pony Swim.

WESR’s Tom Parks, who attended the event, described it as one of the auction’s best days for weather. More than 1,000 people from the Eastern Shore and beyond gathered for the auction, where pony memorabilia also attracted eager buyers.

The largest bids went to buy-back ponies, which are returned to Assateague Island to live with the wild herd. Buy-back bids ranged from $20,000 to $60,000. The highest-selling pony that will not return to the island brought $20,000.

Two of the youngest ponies also attracted considerable attention. A foal born about a week ago sold for $5,900, while another born just three days before the auction brought $7,600.

Parks said the enthusiasm among the adults was surpassed only by the excitement of the young buyers who were able to purchase ponies.

The auction continued a 101-year Chincoteague tradition while raising money to support the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company and its management of the wild pony herd.