After all the bids were in, the pony auction to benefit the Museum of Chincoteague’s purchase of the Beebe Ranch ended Wednesday with a bid of $40,500. The buy back auction was sponsored by the Chincoteague Vol. Fire Company.

The highest bidder in the auction will reportedly now be given the honor of officially naming foal #29 and will receive a Registration Certificate stating that they are a participating donor in the Chincoteague Wild Pony Buy-Back to the Island Program. As a buyback, the foal will remain on Assateague in the care of the Fire Company.

According to the Chincoteague Museum, the total raised now is very close to the $600,000 needed to close the purchase. As of now the closing is scheduled for June 30.