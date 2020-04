The Chincoteague Police Department is investigating a mission person which was reported on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Jennifer Rae Barnes is a 42 year old white female, 5’6″, weighing approximately 100 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen at approximately midnight on Thursday, April 16, 2020 on Chincoteague Island.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Barnes or a recent photo, please call the Chincoteague Police Department at 757-336-3155.

.