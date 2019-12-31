(Chincoteague Island, VA) – – The Chincoteague Police Department is investigating the death of an Island resident as a result of a fire which occurred early Christmas morning in the 4100 block of Channel Lane.

The victim has been identified as Marcella R. Fields, a 71 year old female and owner of the residence.

Units and personnel from the Police Department, Chincoteague EMS, Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, Atlantic and Wallops Fire Company, Virginia State Police and the Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the early morning call.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation/Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the origin of the fire while the Chincoteague Police Department is investigating the death of Mrs. Fields.

Preliminary investigation appears the fire may have been accidental.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (757)336-3155.

