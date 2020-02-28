Chincoteague, VA – On Monday, March 2, 2020 (weather dependent), a wildland firefighter crew at Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge plans to burn 20-30 acres of the White Hills area, located to the west of the Service Road. Prescribed burns can be used as a tool to manage understory vegetation. In the past, the refuge used prescribed fires at White Hills to improve habitat for Delmarva Peninsula fox squirrels. The March burn seeks to further enhance that habitat for upland birds and other forest species.

This prescribed fire is one of a series that will take place over the next few years to address ongoing habitat management needs throughout the refuge. Future burns will address vegetation management within our wetland impoundments. Under certain conditions, it will not be unusual for the refuge conduct multiple burns in any given year.

Wildland firefighters ignite prescribed burns under a pre-determined set of conditions, in order to accomplish specific resource management objectives. These conditions include weather, fuel moisture and resource availability. All prescribed burns will be conducted as interagency projects, with local support, under the guidance and direction of trained and experienced U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wildland firefighters.

Officials anticipate the burn in March to take one day to complete. Smoke from the burn may be visible in and around the Chincoteague area. Take additional care if you are driving in smoky areas – reduce your speed and turn on your headlights.

All refuge facilities will remain open during this prescribed burn, but access to Service Road will be restricted. The Wildlife Loop trail may close for a short period to allow free flow of support services to the fire.

.