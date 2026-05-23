Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge marks 83 years of conservation and coastal beauty

By Linda Cicoira

This month marks 83 years since the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge was officially established in 1943 and was posted with the flying goose emblem.

“Wherever you meet this sign, respect it,” Rachel Carson, an American marine biologist, author, and conservationist, wrote. Her article was printed in a 1947 pamphlet about this Eastern Shore of Virginia refuge, which was distributed for 15 cents.

The emblem means the land “has been dedicated by the American people to preserving, for themselves and their children, as much of our native wildlife as can be retained along with our modern civilization,” Carson explained.

This author’s name is familiar as she is known for her 1962 book “Silent Spring,” which reported the devastating effects of DDT and other chemical pesticides of the time.

The refuge is actually on Assateague Island and was selected for this purpose after years of searching for the best spot to fill the gap between the refuges at Bombay Hook and Back Bay.” Fish & Wildlife Service biologists “decided that this wild sea coast island … would provide protection and breeding territory for the greatest number of species.”

The site was purchased with approval from the Migratory Bird Commission in 1942 and was formally placed under the administration of the Fish and Wildlife Service about three years later.

There were two main reasons for the pick: “its physical features, combining beaches, dunes, marshes, woodland, and protected waters; and its position with relation to the flight lanes of the birds.”

The refuge is home to the famous herd of about 150 wild ponies, which is a major tourist attraction; the Delmarva Fox Squirrel, which was recently removed from the endangered species list; Sika Deer, originally introduced from Japan or Eastern Asia; the white-tailed Deer; and red foxes that are active at night and can be spotted on the shoreline. Snowy Owls have also been photographed at the site.

Bald Eagles were gliding about this week as they soared across the main road to the beach. Piping Plovers, Black Skimmers, Shorebirds, and even an Oyster Catcher were visible. Giant turtles were sighted on the refuge loop, as was a muskrat that swam in shallow waters, and an egret flew in. More than 340 species of birds have been documented at the paradise.

The beautiful beach at Assateague is perfect for sunbathing, fishing, and surfing. The Assateague Lighthouse is another draw, and an historic landmark.