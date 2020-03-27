By Chincoteague Mayor Arthur Leonard

Effective immediately, hotels, motels, cottages, bed and breakfasts, rental homes, Airbnb’s, and campgrounds are hereby ordered closed for business until April 27, 2020, beginning at noon, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Violation of this Order constitutes a Class 1 Misdemeanor. This closure may be extended or reduced as circumstances may dictate.

Residents requiring access to the island should be preparing to have appropriate ID which shall include driver’s license, long term rental agreement, a signed letter or ID from your essential Chincoteague business employer, military ID, National Park Service ID or United States Fish and Wildlife ID with them at all times and shall furnish such at the request of any law enforcement or National Guard member. Access is not restricted at this time but such restriction may become necessary.

Currently, there are only three confirmed cases on the Eastern Shore, and they are not on Chincoteague Island. Residents, business owners or employees of Chincoteague businesses are still the first-line of defense and are going to be the deciding factors on how the spread of COVID-19 affects Chincoteague.

Continue to stay home as much as possible and please limit your travel off of the island. Definitely stay home if you are sick. If you must visit an essential business, wash or sanitize your hands before entering and when leaving the businesses. Remain six feet from other patrons at all times including when in aisles and waiting to check-out.

Remain calm, remain patient and above all, remember everyone has a personal responsibility to protect one another.

