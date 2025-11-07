Chincoteague Mayor applauds Village Neighbors at lunch honoring its volunteers

Village Neighbors of Chincoteague Island held a lunch to thank and honor its volunteers on October 24, 2025 at Ropewalk Restaurant in Chincoteague, and separately received a very generous donation from the Chincoteague Island Pickleball Association.

Chincoteague Mayor Denise Bowden

The special guest at the volunteer appreciation lunch was Chincoteague Mayor Denise Bowden. In remarks at the event, Mayor Bowden stated, “I truly believe the Village Neighbors program is one of the greatest—if not the greatest—programs that has ever graced Chincoteague Island.” Mayor Bowden added, “I love this program…and I will continue to support you all and this program for as long as I have breath in me. That is one promise I will make.”

The volunteers enjoyed a buffet lunch and received Village Neighbors tee shirts and lanyards at the event, and also heard remarks from the Board of Directors and Executive Director of Village Neighbors. Board President Hank Terhune offered, “Our message to the Village Neighbors volunteers today is, thank you, thank you, thank you. Without you, there is no Village Neighbors—plain and simple.”

Separately, Village Neighbors received a very generous donation from members of the Chincoteague Island Pickleball Association (CIPA) on October 30, 2025. The funds were raised from the recent “Picklepalooza” tournament and fundraiser held on the Island. Pictured is Kathy Michaelian, presenting the donation from CIPA to Cathy Shappell, Executive Director of Village Neighbors. Also pictured is Village Neighbors Board President, Hank Terhune.

Village Neighbors of Chincoteague Island helps its members – older Island residents (60+) – maintain active, independent lifestyles in the place they call home, by providing volunteer services to assist these seniors with light household tasks, shopping and errands, on- and off-island transportation, or a friendly call or visit.