Chincoteague Library receives generous donation

December 5, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
Chincoteague Island Library Christmas

The Chincoteague Island Library recently received a generous donation from BLBB Charitable on behalf of Dean and Maria Karrash. BLBB Charitable is the giving arm of BLB&B Advisors located in Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania. The BLBB Charitable donation to the Chincoteague Island Library is in keeping with its mission to help people discover their potential through education and leadership opportunities.

According to Paul Miller, President of the Chincoteague Island Library Board of Directors, “This generous donation will help the library maintain our facility and provide programs to residents and the visitors to the island.”

The Chincoteague Island Library is open to serve the community year-round Monday through Saturday.  For specific information about the Chincoteague Island Library, hours of operation and services visit the Chincoteague Island Library Facebook page or www.chincoteagueislandlibrary.com.

.

ESCSB Holiday Gift Responsibly

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

December 5, 2023, 5:42 am
Clear sky
N
Clear sky
32°F
4 mph
Apparent: 28°F
Pressure: 1017 mb
Humidity: 100%
Winds: 4 mph N
Windgusts: 20 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:02 am
Sunset: 4:44 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

bugmasters

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Hardees Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuit

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber