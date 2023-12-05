Chincoteague Library receives generous donation

The Chincoteague Island Library recently received a generous donation from BLBB Charitable on behalf of Dean and Maria Karrash. BLBB Charitable is the giving arm of BLB&B Advisors located in Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania. The BLBB Charitable donation to the Chincoteague Island Library is in keeping with its mission to help people discover their potential through education and leadership opportunities.

According to Paul Miller, President of the Chincoteague Island Library Board of Directors, “This generous donation will help the library maintain our facility and provide programs to residents and the visitors to the island.”

The Chincoteague Island Library is open to serve the community year-round Monday through Saturday. For specific information about the Chincoteague Island Library, hours of operation and services visit the Chincoteague Island Library Facebook page or www.chincoteagueislandlibrary.com.

