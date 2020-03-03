Pictured is Linda Ryan, President of the Chincoteague Island Library Board of Directors receiving the donation from Sherry Tarr, Vice President, Relationship Officer, and Branch Manager of the Chincoteague Island Taylor Bank Branch.

In anticipation of the 25th Anniversary of the Chincoteague Island Library in 2020, the library was issued a challenge: “Raise $25,000 for the library’s endowment fund by December 31, and that amount will be matched by a grant from the Landsberger Family Fund.”

Taylor Bank was the first organization to rise to the challenge. Their donation of $1,000 started the ball rolling then generous individuals answered the request for donations. By the end of December, the library had raised close to the challenge amount; and in January, the library received the full $25,000 from the Landsberger Family Fund.

“This very generous donation by the Landsberger Family Fund combined with the funds donated through the library fundraising efforts boosts the endowment fund by close to $50,000, helping the library move on to the next 25 years of serving the community,” said Linda Ryan, president of the Chincoteague Island Library Board of Directors.

The Chincoteague Island Library Endowment Fund was created by the Board of Directors to finance expected future operating expenses. The fund is a 501(c)(3) charitable trust that is managed and operated by the Hampton Roads Community Foundation to ensure that the Chincoteague Island Library will continue to serve our residents and visitors for many years to come. For more information about the library’s endowment fund, please call the library at 757-336-3460 or email chincoteagueislandlibrary@ yahoo.com

.