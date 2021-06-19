The summer is heating up at the Chincoteague Island Library. The Summer Reading Challenge, “Lubbock’s Learners” is in full swing. Signups continue through July 8 at the library or on line. All readers who turn in their reading logs on or before August 14 will receive a library bag filled with back-to-school supplies. The Wrap up Party will be held on August 19 at 10:00 AM at the Libray, including refreshments, distribution of back-to-school supplies, and special prize drawings! This year the Summer Reading Challenge is being named “Lubbock’s Learners” thanks to a generous donation by the family of “Lubbock” a beloved pet who passed away last summer.

The first of the summer series of the popular children’s programs will begin on Monday, June 21 at 1:30 PM. The Salisbury Zoo2You will visit the Island Theater with this popular program for children of all ages.

On Thursdays from July 1 through August 12 the Young Explorers program for children in 3rd through 5th grade will meet at the Island Theatre. Check the Chincoteague Island Library Facebook page for topics. For the toddlers, the library will be open from 10 AM – 11AM on Thursdays for parents to bring the children in to read to them, check out books, and for coloring.

Two additional programs will be Magician Bob Westcott on July 12 at 7:00 PM and The Barefoot Puppets on August 2 at 7:00 PM. Both programs will be held at the Island Theatre and are sponsored jointly by CIAO and the Chincoteague Island Library. The Virginia Commission for the Arts is also a sponsor of the Barefoot Puppets.

All programs are free and open to the public due to the hard work of Library volunteers, donations and support from the community. According to Chincoteague Island Library Board President, Linda Ryan, “The Library becomes a busy place in the summer. There are an increased number of patrons as well as the exciting programs that are being offered! We invite residents and visitors alike to visit the Chincoteague Island Library. We are open 5 days a week and offer activities as well as a quiet spot for reading and relaxing. As always, programs are open to all residents and visitors alike.”