Chincoteague Island, VA—July 10, 2020: Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce that Chincoteague Island, Virginia is the winner of USA Today’s 2020 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for Best Coastal Small Town! This honor was achieved by daily, dedicated voting from Chincoteague Island friends from around the globe!

We thank you!

The list of winners is quite impressive and includes:

Chincoteague Island- Virginia Bayfield – Wisconsin Venice – Florida Rockport, Texas Bay Saint Louis – Mississippi Southport – North Carolina Georgetown – South Carolina St. Marys – Georgia Gulf Shores – Alabama Sandusky – Ohio

From quaint boutiques and art galleries to delectable cuisine caught fresh from local waters, Chincoteague Island is bursting with coastal charm. A thriving artisans community blends with local flavor and the result is purely captivating. Wild ponies roam on neighboring Assateague Island where the Atlantic Ocean beckons one to explore, relax, and recharge. Boat tours and walking history tours offer glimpses into our past while enjoying the present. Waterfront parks offer sunset or sunrise views over channels surrounding Chincoteague Island; sightings of the Chincoteague wild ponies; delightful sounds of herons, egrets, seagulls and terns as they fish for the night’s dinner; and peaceful moments to simply watch the sparkling water.

Small town coastal charm is waiting for you! We are open for business and welcome your visit. Begin your planning today at www.chincoteaguechamber.com . If you have questions regarding COVID-19 and area response, please visit What’s Open on CI? to learn more.

Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com ; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties.

.