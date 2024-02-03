Chincoteague Island to host 2024 Visitor Centers Seminar

Chincoteague Island is proud to host the 2024 Visitor Centers Seminar sponsored by Virginia Tourism Corporation March 12-14, 2024. Welcome Center and Certified Visitor Center directors, managers, and front-line staff from across the Commonwealth will convene in Chincoteague for a time to learn and explore.

Pre-seminar optional events on March 12 include a guided history tour on the Pony Express Trolley with a stop at Beebe Ranch, shopping in historic downtown, homemade ice cream at Island Creamery, or a scenic boat cruise around the islands. Wednesday, March 13 will be a full day of touring Wallops Flight Facility, Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, Assateague Island National Seashore, Museum of Chincoteague Island, and Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company where they will meet our local four-legged celebrities.

Thursday, March 14 will be a day of learning from fascinating speakers in the tourism industry provided by Virginia Tourism Corporation at the Chincoteague Center. Scrumptious coastal cuisine will be offered from beginning to end from fabulous local restaurants.

The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce and Chincoteague Center have planned an event that will enlighten attendees and entice them to return to our shores wanting more of what Chincoteague Island has to offer. The knowledge gained in the three-day seminar will enable those tourism counselors to share our story to visitors in their respective centers. The economic boost to the locality is significant in the shoulder season. Chincoteague is honored to have been chosen from several localities vying for the opportunity to showcase their community.