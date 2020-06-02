The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce that Chincoteague Island has been nominated for Best Coastal Small Town in USA Today’s 2020 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards. The contest gives voters four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice at https://www.10best.com/awards/ travel/best-coastal-small- town/chincoteague-virginia/ share/

You can vote once a day until the end of contest on Monday, June 29, 2020. The winners will be announced on 10Best on Friday, July 10th.

Chincoteague Island finished #3 in the 2019 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards’ Best Coastal Small Town contest.

.