Chincoteague Island Library to honor Harriet Lonergan with farewell gathering

The Chincoteague Island Library will host a farewell gathering Tuesday, Aug. 25, to recognize librarian Harriet Lonergan for her years of service to the library and the island community.

The gathering will be held from 10 a.m. until noon at the library. Community members are invited to stop by, thank Lonergan for her contributions and offer their best wishes as she prepares to settle into her new home in New York. Light refreshments will be served.

Library representatives said Lonergan has devoted many hours to strengthening programs, assisting patrons and helping ensure the library remains a welcoming place for the entire community. They described her commitment, kindness and steady presence as having made a lasting difference.

“Harriet will be missed for so many different reasons, including the deep friendships created over the years,” said Lisa Reed, president of the Chincoteague Island Library Board of Directors. “We wish her good luck in her next chapter. She will be missed.”

The farewell gathering will offer patrons, friends and other community members an opportunity to celebrate Lonergan’s service and tell her personally what her work has meant to the library and Chincoteague.

For additional information, contact the Chincoteague Island Library at 757-336-3460.