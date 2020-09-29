The Chincoteague Island Library is proud to announce a new initiative called the Homework Club. This is an effort to support the community, teachers, parents, and students, during this challenging time. The program is targeting students in grades 3, 4, and 5, The intent is to offer a structured setting with volunteers who will be available to assist with assignments.

The Homework Club will have the first sessions on Monday, October 12 and will offer 2 sessions per week on Monday and Thursday. Each session will have two groups. (Group A: 10:30 am-11:30 am, Group B: 11:45 am-12:45 pm). Up to six students per session. Students must be accompanied by a parent or an adult over the age of 18

Pre-registration is required. Send an email to Chincoteagueislandlibrary@yahoo.com or call the library at 757-336-3460 with any questions or to sign up for the Homework Club.

“As we navigate the current school year, with many unique challenges, this program is designed to offer students and parents support and relief” states Janice Mensch, Library Volunteer “The library is excited to offer this program to the community.”

Each student and all adults will be required to wear a mask at all times. All current health and safety protocol will be followed before and after each session. All areas will be cleaned and disinfected.

The Chincoteague Island Library is located at 4077 Main St., Chincoteague. For more information about library services or the Homework Club contact the library directly, visit the web site www.chincoteagueislandlibary.org or visit the Chincoteague Island Library on Facebook.

.