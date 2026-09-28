Chincoteague Island Library Launches New Trading Card Game Club for Local Students

September 28, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Chincoteague Island Library

The Chincoteague Island Library is pleased to announce the launch of a new after‑school program designed for students in grades 6–12: the Next Wave Trading Card Game Club. This weekly program will give teens a space to learn, play, and connect through popular trading card games.

The club will be facilitated by Jon Adams, a retired teacher with experience running youth clubs and enrichment programs.

“We’re excited to offer a program that gives students a place to unwind, learn new games, and build friendships,” Jon said. “Trading card games are a great way for young people to think critically, collaborate, and have fun in a supportive environment.”

The club will meet Tuesdays from 3:00–5:00 p.m. at the Chincoteague Island Library. Students may bring their own cards or use the library’s starter decks and shared materials. Members are welcome to play: Pokémon, Yu‑Gi‑Oh!, Magic: The Gathering, Flesh and Blood, Disney’s Lorcana, or any other trading card game. The library will have Magic: the Gathering decks to borrow if needed.

Participation is free, and no registration is required.

For more information, please contact the Chincoteague Island Library 757-336-3460.

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September 28, 2026, 2:08 pm
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