The Chincoteague Island Library is kicking off the Summer Reading Challenge, “Lubbock’s Learners” early this year! The program will begin on May 1 and continue through August 15. Registration for students from Kindergarten through 12th grade will be accepted through June 20. All readers who turn in their reading logs on or before August 15 will receive a library bag filled with back-to-school supplies and be entered in a drawing for special prizes.

The Wrap up Party is planned for August 20 at 11:00 AM at the Library, including refreshments, distribution of back-to-school supplies, and special prize drawings! Again this year the Summer Reading Challenge is being named “Lubbock’s Learners” thanks to a generous donation by the family of “Lubbock” a beloved pet who passed away in 2018.

Like all library programs, the Summer Reading Challenge is free and open to the all due to the hard work of Library volunteers, donations and support from the community. According to Chincoteague Island Library Board President, Linda Ryan, “The Library is working to adapt during this time of social distancing. With that in mind, the Library Board decided to start the Summer Reading Challenge early this year. Pleasure reading is fun, it helps to create reservoirs of imagination and creativity and builds a foundation for academic and social success in school and life.”

The details and instructions for registering either online or by mail are posted on the web site www.chincoteagueislandlibary.org or on the Chincoteague Island Library Facebook page where the info is posted to the top of the page.

For more information, send an email to chincoteagueislandlibrary@yahoo.com. or call the Library at 757-336-3460 and leave a message. The Chincoteague Island Library is located at 4077 Main Street on Chincoteague Island.

.