Chincoteague Island Library Hosts Author Kris Barnes.

July 17, 2024
Chincoteague Island, Virginia – On Tuesday, July 23 at 2:00 PM, the Chincoteague Island Library will welcome author Kris Barnes for an engaging discussion about her book, “Kelly’s Road.”

“Kelly’s Road follows the journey of a woman who devoted herself to tracking and documenting the famous Chincoteague Ponies. Readers will explore Assateague Island alongside her, discovering newborn foals and sharing in the excitement of Pony Penning Week.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to hear the captivating story behind “Kelly’s Road. Copies of the book will be available at Sundial Books (4065 Main Street, Chincoteague)

This event is free, and all are invited to attend. For more information, please contact the Chincoteague Island Library at 757-336-3460, 4077 Main Street, Chincoteague, Virginia

