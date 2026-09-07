Chincoteague Island Library Celebrates Library Card Sign-Up Month

This September, the Chincoteague Island Library is joining libraries across the country to celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month, a national initiative led by the American Library Association. The theme this year is “A Library Card Hits All the Right Notes” is a reminder that libraries offer something for everyone, no matter your age, background, or goals. Residents and visitors are invited to stop by and sign up for a free library card.

“No matter if you are checking out a classic story or trying something new, we hope you will find “harmony” in in the library,” says Library Board President, Lisa Reed. “a library card is your key to a welcoming space with programs for all ages.”

As an incentive, anyone who signs up for a new library card during September will receive chance to win a library tote filled with gift cards and library goodies. New cardholders are also encouraged to snap a photo with the library’s oversized library card to commemorate the occasion.

Signing up is simple and free. The Chincoteague Island Library hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Thursday 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM and Saturday 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM.

For more information or to get your library card, call 775-336-3460 or visit the library during business hours.