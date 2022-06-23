The summer is heating up at the Chincoteague Island Library. The Summer Reading Challenge, “Lubbock’s Learners” is in full swing. Signups continue through June 21 at the library or online. All readers who turn in their reading logs on or before August 12 will receive a library bag filled with back-to-school supplies. The Wrap up Party will be held on August 18 at 10:00 AM at the Libray, including refreshments, distribution of back-to-school supplies, and special prize drawings! This year the Summer Reading Challenge is being named “Lubbock’s Learners” thanks to a generous donation by the family of “Lubbock” a beloved pet who passed away in 2018.

The first of the summer series of the popular children’s programs will begin on Thursday, June 23 at 10:00 AM. The Salisbury Zoo2You will visit the Island Theater Annex with this popular program for children of all ages.

On Thursdays from June 30 through August 11 the Young Explorers program for children ages 6 and up will meet at the Island Theatre. Check the Chincoteague Island Library Facebook page for topics

Additional programs will be the Barefoot Puppets on July 11 ($5 admission, under 12 free), Storyteller Shelia Arnold on July 18 ($5 admission, under 12 free), Magician Bob Westcott on July 25 at 7:00 PM (free) at 7:00 PM. All programs will be held at the Island Theatre and are sponsored jointly by CIAO and the Chincoteague Island Library. The Virginia Commission for the Arts is also a sponsor of the Barefoot Puppets.

All programs are open to the public. Special thanks to the Library volunteers, donors, and the community for your support. According to Chincoteague Island Library Board President, Paul Miller, “This is a busy time at the library, we welcome residents and guests to take advantage of all offerings and programs. The library becomes an even more special place in the summer. Come in and visit, the library is open 6 days a week. Offering cozy quite places for reading, free wi-fi and everything you would expect from a vibrant library setting.”

The Chincoteague Island Library is located at 4077 Main St., Chincoteague. For more information and program updates, call the library at 757-336-3460, visit the Chincoteague Island Library website or visit the Chincoteague Island Library on Facebook.

.