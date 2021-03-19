The Chincoteague Island Library is pleased to announce, “My Reading Bingo.” A free game for adult readers. Adult readers are invited to pick up a bingo card and complete directions at the library starting on Tuesday, March 16.

There will be three prizes at the end of the game! First-place prize is a library tote bag, notecards, and a $25 gift certificate to Sundial Books, second-place prize is a library tote bag, notecards, and a $15 gift certificate to Sundial Books, and the third-place prize is a library tote bag, notecards, and a $10 gift card to Sundial Books!

According to Chincoteague Island Library Board President, Linda Ryan, “The library strives to offer activities for readers of all ages. “My Reading Bingo” is a new adult activity that is in addition to the two adult reading groups that are in place to serve the community. Although the game starts on March 16, we invite readers to join the fun at any time prior to the end of the game in May.”

Call the library to arrange to pick up your bingo card and directions. The game runs until May 21, 2021. Completed bingo cards and entry tickets need to be returned to the library by 4:00 PM on May 21, 2021.The prize winners will be chosen at random from all eligible entries. One prize per person.

The Chincoteague Island Library is located at 4077 Main St., Chincoteague. For more information call the Library at 757-336-3460, visit the web site www.chincoteagueislandlibary.org or visit the Chincoteague Island Library on Facebook.

