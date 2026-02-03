Chincoteague Island Library announces February events

The Chincoteague Island Library is pleased to host several special community events this February, offering opportunities to learn, explore, and connect.

February 2–28 – Bookish Bingo Olympics: Read enough books to record bingos on your card and “win” Gold, Silver, or Bronze, and be entered to win a prize. Pick up your bingo card at the library.

February 18, 6:00 PM – Practical Tools for Supporting Survivors of Sexual & Domestic Violence: The library will offer a free training session focused on practical ways to support survivors of sexual and domestic violence, including coordinated community response strategies. Refreshments will be provided. Space is limited; please RSVP by calling 757-336-3460.

February 20, 6:00–8:00 PM – Free Star Party: Join us at Robert Reed Park for an evening of stargazing with Solar System Ambassador Daniel McGill. View Jupiter, Saturn, and the Moon through a telescope and enjoy engaging space facts for all ages. If skies are cloudy, the event will move inside the library. This family-friendly program is free and open to everyone.

February 23, 6:00 PM – Author Book Club Launch & Bridgerton Tea Party: Celebrate the debut of our new Author Book Club with a Bridgerton inspired tea party at the library. Enjoy curated teas, delightful treats, and conversation as we spotlight best-selling author Julia Quinn. Guests are welcome to bring a dish to share. Please RSVP to the library.

These special programs complement the library’s regularly scheduled offerings, including Tales 4 Tots, Nancy’s Book Club, Island Readers Book Club, the Chincoteague Island Writers Group, and special craft events. Please check the Chincoteague Island Library Facebook page for more details and up-to-date information.

For additional details, call the Chincoteague Island Library at 757-336-3460.