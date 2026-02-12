Town of Chincoteague Honors Longtime Library Volunteer Harriet Lonergan

Chincoteague, VA – The Chincoteague Island Library is happy to share that longtime volunteer and board member Harriet Lonergan has been formally recognized by the Town of Chincoteague for her more than 30 years of dedicated service. Mayor Denise Bowden presented an official proclamation honoring Harriet’s contributions to the library and the community it serves.

Harriet began volunteering with the Eastern Shore Public Library in 1993 and joined the Chincoteague Island Library Board the following year. She has served as Volunteer Coordinator for 32 years, supporting a team of roughly 30 volunteers and helping guide the library from its opening in 1995 to the vibrant community center it is today.

“Harriet is truly the heart of the Chincoteague Island Library,” said former Board President Linda Ryan. “Her dedication, warmth, and steady leadership have shaped this place for more than three decades.”

Harriet continues to volunteer weekly and remains a welcoming presence to all who visit. The library family is deeply grateful for her many years of service.

The Chincoteague Island Library is located at 4077 Main St, Chincoteague, VA and is open 6 days a week year-round to serve residents and visitors.

Photo caption: Left to Right: Harriet Lonergan and Denise Bowden, Mayor Town of Chincoteague