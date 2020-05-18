The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department will be cancelling the 2020 Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival & Pony Penning.

In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, Alex Tucker, President of the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, Inc, wrote the following:

“Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic and after carefully analyzing the three Phases as set forth by Governor Northam for opening Virginia, the Board of Directors of the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company voted to cancel the 2020 Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival & Pony Penning celebration scheduled to begin July 2, 2020. Please understand that this was not an easy decision to make, with the last pony penning being cancelled over 78 years ago during the second World War. We know how much this community loves this fire company and supports our carnival but with the restrictions put into the phases to prevent the spread of the corona virus, it was the only logical decision to make.

With this said, the foals of the pony herd will be sold by way of online auction, with a date to be determined by the Pony Committee. Plans are still being arranged as to where the ponies will physically be during the auction and we encourage you to keep a close watch on the developments as plans are made public on the auction. Our longtime auctioneer Tim Jennings will be conducting the auction and it should be a positive event for this fire company.

I pray all of you are staying safe, and please don’t hesitate to call us if you need us. We will always be here for you!”

