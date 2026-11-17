Chincoteague Elementary School is being evacuated this morning following a threat, Accomack County Public Schools announced. Law enforcement is on scene assessing the threat and clearing the building.

Students are being taken to the Community Center behind the school, and the division is dismissing all elementary students out of an abundance of caution. Buses are en route. Families wishing to pick up their children must sign them out with school staff so all students can be accounted for.

The evacuation comes as Chincoteague Combined School holds classes virtually Tuesday, November 17, while administrators and local law enforcement continue investigating a threat made Monday.

ACPS announced the Combined School schedule change Monday evening, saying it would allow additional time for the investigation. At that time, the division said all other county schools would operate normally Tuesday.

In its initial statement Monday afternoon about the Combined School threat, ACPS said administrators did not believe there was an immediate threat to students or staff.

The division has not disclosed the nature of the threats or whether the two incidents are connected. ACPS thanked law enforcement partners and said updates would be provided as more information becomes available.