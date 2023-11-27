Chincoteague company looking to turn former Parksley Tee-Shirt factor into veteran housing

This article incorrectly stated Hagan Industries was veteran owned. We apologize for the error.

A Chincoteague company is looking to rehab Parksley’s Matthews Building into veteran housing.

Built in 1919, the building was the site of the tee shirt factory in Parksley for years, but has been vacant since the 1980s.

Daniel Hagan, with Hagan Industries, is a veteran himself.

“Over the years, I saw handshakes, but broken promises,” he said. “Like a politician making promises but you never see any action.”

Hagan has done a walk through with the current owner of the building and gave a presentation to the Parksley Town Council at their November meeting. The Town Council unanimously approved a letter of support for the project.

He has applied for a $20 million grant from the Federal Government and is also looking for state and private funds as well.

He plans to work with Fisher Architecture out of Salisbury, MD., who is currently working on a new building at Captain’s Cove, for the design of the facility.

“If nothing’s ever done with the building, someone is going to demolish it. Please write letters of support for the project to our elected representatives.”