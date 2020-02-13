Picture courtesy of NASA/Aubrey Gemingnani.

The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce is reminding folks there are plenty of great locations on Chincoteague Island to view tomorrow afternoon’s launch of the Antares Rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility.

NASA Visitor’s Center Just off Route 175 before the Chincoteague Causeway

NOTE: there is NO PARKING permitted on Rt 175

Queen’s Sound Landing

Along Causeway on Rt 175 to Chincoteague Island, VA

NOTE: there is NO PARKING permitted on Rt 175

Curtis Merritt Harbor

2246 Curtis Merritt Harbor Rd., Chincoteague Island, VA

The entrance to the Harbor is near the end of the road on the left

Town Dock/Robert Reed Park

4083 Main Street, Chincoteague Island, VA

Park is approximately .5 mile on the right. Parking lot entrance is at Don’s Seafood.

Museum of Chincoteague Island

7125 Maddox Blvd, Chincoteague Island, VA

The Museum is the last building on the left just before the bridge to Assateague Island. The full list can be found at chincoteaguechamber.com/nasa/.

.