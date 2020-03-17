The Chincoteague Island Chamber of Commerce announced today is has canceled the Easter Decoy & Art Festival scheduled for April 10 & 11 and the Chincoteague Seafood Festival scheduled for May 2.

In an email to members, the Board of Directors said “It was not an easy decision! We realize these two festivals are important to you and your business as well as being a revenue stream for the chamber.”

Federal and State lawmakers and the CDC have mandated gatherings of no more than 10 people for the next 8 weeks in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Rescheduling to a later date is not a viable solution due to the uncertainty of the timeline of the spread of the virus, the email said.

Meanwhile, the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce has started a new resource on their website to inform people of what’s open on Chincoteague Island. Customers can check the website if they have any qusetions about what is and isn’t open on the Island. It is available here.

