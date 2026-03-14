Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce Beacon Award nominations being accepted

March 14, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its Annual Beacon Awards, which recognize individuals, businesses, and organizations whose service and dedication help strengthen the island community.

Nominations are open for three Annual Achievement Awards: the Leonard “Buddy” Burton Outstanding Business Person Award, honoring a business leader who has demonstrated professional excellence and community involvement; the John White Shields Outstanding Citizen Award, recognizing a resident who has shown sustained leadership and service; and the Educator of the Year Award, honoring individuals who contribute to education and mentorship in the community.

Two Community Impact Awards will also be presented. The Best Initiative Award recognizes an innovative program launched within the past two years that benefits the community, while the Emerging Business Award honors a business operating five years or less that demonstrates growth and positive community impact.

Nomination forms are available at the Chamber office at 6733 Maddox Boulevard or online at chincoteaguechamber.com. The deadline for submissions is April 1.

The Beacon Awards ceremony will be held Thursday, June 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chincoteague Center, where nominees will be recognized and long-standing Chamber members serving the island for 40 to 49 years will also be honored.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

March 14, 2026, 5:30 am
Clear sky
WSW
Clear sky
52°F
13 mph
Apparent: 49°F
Pressure: 1013 mb
Humidity: 50%
Winds: 13 mph WSW
Windgusts: 43 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:15 am
Sunset: 7:08 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts. Backup cache in use.
Click to show error
Error: Please reduce the amount of data you're asking for, then retry your request Type:

OUR ADVERTISERS

Bloxom Auto Supply March & April 2026

Member of the

esva chamber