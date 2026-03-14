Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce Beacon Award nominations being accepted

The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its Annual Beacon Awards, which recognize individuals, businesses, and organizations whose service and dedication help strengthen the island community.

Nominations are open for three Annual Achievement Awards: the Leonard “Buddy” Burton Outstanding Business Person Award, honoring a business leader who has demonstrated professional excellence and community involvement; the John White Shields Outstanding Citizen Award, recognizing a resident who has shown sustained leadership and service; and the Educator of the Year Award, honoring individuals who contribute to education and mentorship in the community.

Two Community Impact Awards will also be presented. The Best Initiative Award recognizes an innovative program launched within the past two years that benefits the community, while the Emerging Business Award honors a business operating five years or less that demonstrates growth and positive community impact.

Nomination forms are available at the Chamber office at 6733 Maddox Boulevard or online at chincoteaguechamber.com. The deadline for submissions is April 1.

The Beacon Awards ceremony will be held Thursday, June 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chincoteague Center, where nominees will be recognized and long-standing Chamber members serving the island for 40 to 49 years will also be honored.