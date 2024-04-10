Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce announces winners at 43rd Annual Easter Decoy & Art Festival

Cork McGee – 2024 People’s Choice Award for Best Carver Nancy Richards West – 2024 People’s Choice Award for Best Artist Bob Schamerhorn – 2024 Best Photograph of Chincoteague or Assateague Patrick Lieb – 2024 Curtis Merritt Award of Excellence

The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce Easter Decoy & Art Festival is celebrated as a rite of spring on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Fine art, decoys, jewelry, sculpture, and other artisan crafts were showcased by exhibitors from several states at the two-day festival over Easter weekend. The show had the highest attendance since 2003 and the highest attendance on a Friday in the show’s history. Congratulations to all our wonderful award winners.

People’s Choice Award for Best Carver was awarded to Cork McGee. An island native for 93 years, Cork began carving hunting rigs for his guided trips hunting ducks and geese. He mentored under Cigar Daisey since he was a frequent visitor in Cigar’s shop. Cork’s family lived on Assateague Island for many years where his father was a waterman and his mother took care of the home and children.

People’s Choice Award for Best Artist was awarded to Nancy Richards West. Nancy studied art at The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, where she was graduated with high honors for her thesis work in portraiture. When she moved to Chincoteague Island on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, she applied her experience in portrait painting to wildlife art. Nancy’s passion for drawing and painting continues to grow and find new forms of expression. Visit Nancy at www.nancywest.com.

Best Photograph of Chincoteague or Assateague was presented to Bob Schamerhorn from Richmond, Virginia. Bob has been a nature photographer since the 1970’s and is motivated by the opportunity to share the majesty of our native wildlife. All images are of wild animals, a majority of which are local to the mid-Atlantic region, especially Chincoteague. Sharing experiences from a lifetime, he strives to present the wonder of nature in its “best light”. All prints are limited edition, signed and numbered, with a Certificate of Authenticity. See more of Bob’s work at www.iphotobirds.com.

The Curtis Merritt Award of Excellence is awarded to an exhibitor demonstrating exemplary qualities as an artist or carver as chosen by a jury of their peers. The 2024 recipient was Patrick Lieb, a first time show exhibitor from Berlin, Maryland. His work is an eclectic array of wood sculptures, wall art, and decor inspired by the eastern shore region and peers in his field. Patrick says he works with various wood species from the Delmarva Peninsula seeking to “uncover the inner grains, textures, and beauty to create wood-art that makes people smile”.

View more of Patrick’s work at www.htowooddesigns.com.