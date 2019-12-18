Since the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce acquired a set of 4 oversized Adirondack Chairs in 2014 – spelling the word LOVE — from the Virginia Tourism Corporation, thousands of folks young and old have enjoyed them as the backdrop for photos to commemorate weddings, engagements, family reunions and other special occasions. The chairs have become a downtown icon and are often filled when concerts or movies are held in the park. They are frequently featured in paintings, on postcards, shirts and other souvenir items. Children must surely imagine they belong to giants!

VTC initiated a marketing campaign in 2012 to create LOVEworks across the Commonwealth to further the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand. After the first two sets of chairs succumbed to weather and either rotted or were destroyed in storms, the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce decided to rebuild them in poly lumber this time. The new chairs arrived from Pennsylvania just in time for the 40th Annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade and were installed in the park on December 6 by the town’s Public Works Department.

The chamber would like to thank the Town of Chincoteague, Historic Main Street Merchants Association, Chincoteague Cultural Alliance, and Virginia Tourism Corporation for helping bring this project to completion. Make the LOVE Chairs a part of your Chincoteague experience as you participate in downtown events or just to take a rest from shopping or while enjoying one of our fabulous sunsets. We look forward to seeing your photos as you share them on social media using #LoveCIVA, #ShareWhatYouLove, and #LoveVA. Visit www.chincoteaguechamber.com for a listing of events and activities throughout the year.

