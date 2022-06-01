The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce is honored to present the 2022 Nicki L. West Memorial Scholarship to Megan Horner. The Nicki L. West Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a Chincoteague High School student on the basis of character, citizenship, leadership, ability and need. The recipient is chosen by a board-appointed committee that includes members of the West family.

Nicki L. West’s granddaughter, Jessica West, presented the award to Miss Horner at the Chincoteague High School Awards Banquet on May 25th. Megan is currently taking classes at Eastern Shore Community College and will continue there in the fall as she pursues a General Studies degree. While her career path remains undecided, she knows it will include helping others. After graduating from ESCC she plans to continue her education at a university. Megan enjoys interning at Chincoteague Elementary School and witnessing the excitement of learning on children’s faces.

While maintaining a high GPA placing her on the Principal’s List, Megan participated in Beta Club, FBLA, Hi-Y, Envirothon, basketball, cross country, soccer and track. She gives back to her community by volunteering at the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce Seafood and Oyster Festivals, Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company Chili Chowder Cookoff, Christ United Methodist Church Opportunity Shop, Drama Club, CHS Easter Breakfast, Kiwanis Yard Sale, and helping CHS PTSA raise funds for the After Prom Party.

The chamber wishes Megan much success in her college career and beyond.

