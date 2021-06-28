Ready for some good news?

The Chincoteague Island Chamber of Commerce announced Friday it will hold the 48th Oyster Festival on Saturday, October 9 at Tom’s Cove Park Campground.

The Chincoteague Oyster Festival is held to promote the seafood industry and mark the arrival of the oyster season. Come and enjoy oysters—raw, steamed, fritters, and single fried; clam fritters, clam chowder, shrimp cocktail, salad bar, hot dogs, hush puppies, and Boardwalk fries. Beverages are included in the ticket price with beer available for purchase. Island Boy, a festival favorite for over 25 years, will provide live entertainment for everyone’s enjoyment. An Extravaganza Raffle is held with the winner receiving t-shirts, tickets, lodging, gift certificates for meals, and much more for the following year’s festival. A favorite at the festival is the “Best Place/Space Award” which is given to the best decorated area. There will also be a variety of souvenirs available for purchase. This is an advance ticketed event that is typically sold out before festival day.

Chincoteague Island has canceled all its fall and summer events for the past two years due to COVID-19, with the Seafood Fest and the Annual Pony Penning and Fireman’s Carnival being canceled twice.

Tickets may be purchased for the Oyster Festival by clicking here.

