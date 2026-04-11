Chincoteague Chamber announces Easter Decoy Show Winners

Pictured from left to right: Jimmy Bowden, Nancy Richards West, Kelly Cosby, Patrick Lieb.

The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the 45th Annual Chincoteague Island Easter Decoy & Art Festival, held April 3–4, 2026 at the Chincoteague Combined School.

The two-day event featured 68 exhibitors from across the country, including decoy carvers, fine artists, photographers, potters, woodworkers, jewelry makers, authors, and culinary vendors, all celebrating the craftsmanship and artistic traditions of Chincoteague Island.

Jimmy Bowden was named People’s Choice for Best Carver. Bowden began carving at a young age under the mentorship of renowned decoy maker Miles Hancock and has continued the tradition for more than six decades, producing working decoys, shorebirds, and confidence stools in the Hancock style.

Nancy Richards West received the People’s Choice award for Best Artist. A graduate of College of William & Mary, West transitioned from portraiture to wildlife art after relocating to Chincoteague, where her work continues to evolve through new techniques and creative approaches.

Kelly Cosby earned Best Photograph of Chincoteague or Assateague for an image capturing the iconic Chincoteague Ponies along the shoreline during a beach walk. Cosby said her photography is rooted in connection, both to her subjects and to those who experience her work.

The festival’s top honor, the Curtis Merritt Award of Excellence, was awarded to Patrick Lieb. Selected by a jury of peers, Lieb was recognized for his diverse body of wood-based artwork inspired by the Eastern Shore, incorporating locally sourced materials from the Delmarva Peninsula.

Festival organizers also thanked several groups and participants who contributed to the event, including the Chincoteague Pony Drill Team, Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, Chincoteague Natural History Association, and Village Neighbors of Chincoteague Island, as well as the Easter Bunny and Captain E’s Hurricane Grill food truck.

The annual festival remains a longstanding tradition on the Eastern Shore, drawing artists and visitors together to celebrate the region’s cultural heritage. For more information about future events, visit ChincoteagueChamber.com.