Chincoteague Causeway to close from 6-7 tonight due to nor’easter

VDOT is planning to close the Chincoteague Causeway between 6 and 7 p.m. tonight as coastal flooding from today’s nor’easter continues to push water levels higher.

Jamie Wheatley with the Chincoteague Department of Public Safety said late Wednesday afternoon that water along the causeway was “coming up pretty good.”

The forecast calls for the water level to reach approximately 5.1 feet. The causeway is closed when water reaches 4.9 feet because of flooding concerns.

Motorists traveling to or from Chincoteague should plan accordingly and avoid waiting until the expected closure period to travel across the causeway.

The closure would temporarily cut off vehicle access between Chincoteague and the mainland until water levels recede enough for the roadway to safely reopen.