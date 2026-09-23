Chincoteague Causeway to close from 6-7 tonight due to nor’easter

September 23, 2026
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VDOT is planning to close the Chincoteague Causeway between 6 and 7 p.m. tonight as coastal flooding from today’s nor’easter continues to push water levels higher.

Jamie Wheatley with the Chincoteague Department of Public Safety said late Wednesday afternoon that water along the causeway was “coming up pretty good.”

The forecast calls for the water level to reach approximately 5.1 feet. The causeway is closed when water reaches 4.9 feet because of flooding concerns.

Motorists traveling to or from Chincoteague should plan accordingly and avoid waiting until the expected closure period to travel across the causeway.

Preston Ford in Keller

The closure would temporarily cut off vehicle access between Chincoteague and the mainland until water levels recede enough for the roadway to safely reopen.

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Local Weather

September 23, 2026, 4:50 pm
Overcast clouds
NNE
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66°F
16 mph
Apparent: 66°F
Pressure: 1024 mb
Humidity: 72%
Winds: 16 mph NNE
Windgusts: 38 mph
UV-Index: 0.4
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Sunset: 6:58 pm
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