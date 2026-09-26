GALLERY: Chincoteague Causeway reopens, but officials warn worst flooding may not be over

Pictured: Ocean Boulevard, Chincoteague on Saturday, September 26.

The Chincoteague Causeway has reopened after high tidal water forced Route 175 to close Saturday morning, but town officials are warning residents and visitors that additional flooding is expected as the Eastern Shore heads into Saturday afternoon and evening.

The causeway was closed around 7:45 a.m. Saturday after tidal flooding covered portions of the roadway connecting Chincoteague Island with the mainland. It reopened after water receded and the roadway could be inspected and cleared.

Chincoteague Mayor Denise Bowden said the town’s Emergency Management team continues to closely monitor the storm and will remain on watch for its duration.

Bowden said significant tidal flooding has already occurred in many low-lying areas and urged people to stay off flooded roads, both for their own safety and to keep routes accessible to fire and EMS personnel.

She also cautioned that the flooding threat is not over.

“Tonight and tomorrow’s high tide could be a tad bit worse,” Bowden said, urging residents to heed warnings and remain off flooded roadways.

That concern is supported by the latest National Weather Service forecast. Forecasters say widespread moderate to major tidal flooding, with water two to more than three feet above ground level in vulnerable locations, is expected to continue through Saturday night or early Sunday at many locations. Coastal Flood Warnings have been extended into Sunday afternoon for much of the area, with the Weather Service saying the next two to three tide cycles are expected to produce the greatest impacts before water levels slowly begin easing. Pasted markdown Pasted markdown

Conditions will remain unsettled through Saturday afternoon and evening. The nor’easter remains offshore, and the Weather Service expects gusty winds to continue along the coast, although winds should gradually weaken later this afternoon and tonight. Gusts of 35 to 40 mph remain possible near the coast, with breezy conditions continuing into Sunday. Pasted markdown

Rain chances are also increasing again from the northeast. The steadiest rain is expected on the Eastern Shore, where rainfall totals of roughly one-half to one inch are possible. Rain chances will continue into Sunday before conditions begin drying out. Pasted markdown

For Chincoteague, that means Saturday evening and the overnight high tide remain periods of particular concern, even though the causeway is currently open. Additional tidal flooding could again affect Route 175 and other low-lying roads if water levels rise sufficiently. Residents should not assume that reopening the causeway means the flooding threat has ended.

The threat will continue into Sunday morning and potentially Sunday afternoon. The Weather Service says coastal flooding should gradually improve after the next several tide cycles as winds turn more offshore and water-level anomalies begin to decrease. Pasted markdown

Dangerous surf will also continue through the weekend. Seas remain elevated, with a high risk of rip currents and the potential for localized beach and dune erosion. Pasted markdown

Despite the prolonged storm, Bowden said Chincoteague has fared relatively well so far. She reported no loss of power, no downed trees and, most importantly, no reported injuries.

Bowden also praised Chincoteague’s EMS, fire, police and dispatch personnel, along with emergency responders throughout the Eastern Shore, for their quick response and continued service during the storm.

Residents and visitors are urged to continue monitoring town announcements through Sunday, avoid flooded roads and be prepared for the possibility of additional travel restrictions if tonight’s or Sunday’s high tide again covers the causeway.