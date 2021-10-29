Pictured: the Assateague Beach bridge during Hurricane Dorian.

The town of Chincoteague’s Emergency Management team is closely monitoring forecasts related to the ongoing low pressure which is currently affecting Chincoteague Osland.

A Wind advisory through 7pm tonight and a Coastal Flood Warning through 6pm Saturday.

Rainfall near 1 inch can be expected today with isolated higher amounts through this evening.

Winds will remain gusty at 25 – 35 mph from the NE and gusts to 50 mph are possible today and this evening. residents should be prepared for power outages.

Tides are forecasted to reach 2’ – 3’ above normal which will lead to moderate flooding especially near the shore line. The potential for flooding can occur at any time but two hours before and after high tide would be the most likely. High tide can be expected from 3:15 pm – 4:30 pm today with the southern area of the island occurring near 3:15 and the more northern areas occurring near 4:30. Please do not drive on flooded roads.

At this time, the causeway remains open to all traffic. The status of the causeway will be monitored by the Virginia Department of Transportation and any causeway closings will be announced by local media outlets. Further updates will be issued as needed.

For updated information, visit www.chincoteague-va.gov, the town of Chincoteague’s facebook page, or local media outlets.

