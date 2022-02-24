CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- After being canceled two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chincoteague Volunteer Firemen’s Carnival is making a comeback in 2022.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co. announced on its Facebook page that the that this year’s carnival will be held in the month of July and include two fireworks events. Additionally, the fire company’s famous pony swim, auction and pony penning will take place as usual this year. Below is the schedule of events:

July 1: opening night for carnival ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

July 2: carnival opens at 7 p.m.

July 4: carnival opens at 7 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m.

July 22: carnival opens at 7 p.m.

July 23: carnival opens at 7 p.m. and King Neptune sales begin

July 25: beach walk starts at 6 a.m. on Assateague, carnival opens at 7 p.m.

July 26: carnival opens at 7 p.m.

July 27: Pony Swim (time to be announced), King Neptune given away on the carnival bandstand at 7 p.m.

July 28: pony auction begins at 8 a.m. sharp back at the corral in the rear of the carnival grounds; carnival opens at 7 p.m.

July 29: ponies swim back to Assateague (time to be announced), carnival opens at 7 p.m.

July 30: carnival opens at 7 p.m., all raffle prizes are given away at close of carnival and last night fireworks celebration begins.

.