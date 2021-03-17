CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co. on Tuesday announced the cancellation of its 2021 Chincoteague carnival and pony penning activities, due to the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic.

The fire company, which organizes the annual event, said in a Facebook post, “By now we would already be more than half way through the planning phases and preparing for upcoming events. Given the current orders from the governor of Virginia we would not be able to have these events and not knowing when or if restrictions would be lifted in time to open.”

“It takes much time and many man hours to prepare for carnival, not to mention the amount of money it takes to get open not knowing if we would be under the same restrictions. Bottom line, too many unknowns to take a chance.”

The fire company said it will be doing its pony auction like last year, online.

“You will be seeing people come and go at the carnival grounds doing maintenance work on buildings and rides to keep everything in order and to get ready for 2022,” the fire company said in the Facebook post. “This has been a rough year for everyone. So many people have suffered unimaginable losses but I’m so confident that we all will bounce back in 2022 and that it will be the best year ever!!!”

