Arlington Virginia resident wins Chincoteague NWR Annual Pass Photo Contest

The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce collaborated with Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge (CNWR) again this year to host the 2024 Annual Pass Photo Contest. Forty-seven entries from amateur photographers were submitted for consideration. Leaders from various organizations in the community assisted chamber staff in choosing the final winner.

Jennie Hommel from Arlington Virginia was the 2024 Annual Pass Photo winner with her stunning photograph of this kingfisher taken on the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge. Jenni is retired now, but spent most of her career working for environmental nonprofit organizations. She is a nature lover, especially birds, and she and her husband enjoy exploring Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge while visiting Chincoteague, their home away from home! Jenni was thrilled that her photograph was chosen.

The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce and Chincoteague NWR wish to thank everyone who submitted such breathtaking photos for consideration. They were all truly spectacular and made the selection of only one very difficult.

Make your plans to visit Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge at chincoteaguechamber.com. Be sure to bring your camera…….You never know what you’ll see!