Chincoteague Island Mayor Arthur Leonard has announced a ‘slow re-opening of visitor accommodations on Chincoteague.’

In a press release late Tuesday afternoon, Leonard announced all hotels, motels, cottages, bed and breakfasts, rental homes, Airbnb’s and campground may open for business at 25% capacity this Friday, May 15. A violation of the capacity limit constitutes a class 1 misdemeanor. This modified opening may be extended or reduced as circumstances dictate.

The Governors of Virginia, north Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania and other states have begun to relax their respective “Stay at Home” orders.

There are currently five confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Chincoteague Island and 530 in Accomack County.

“You, the resident, the visitor, business owner or employee… are still the first-line defense and are going to be the deciding factors on how the spread of COVID-19 affects Chincoteague Island, and if we will reopen at 100% according to the timeline,” said Mayor Leonard. “Continue to stay at home and distanced from non-household family members as much as possible and please continue to limit your travel. Definitely stay home if you are sick. If you must visit a local business, wash or sanitize your hands before entering and when leaving the businesses. Remain six feet from other patrons at all times including when in aisles and waiting to checkout. Also, you must wear a make or face covering when inside any Chincoteague business or public building.”

According the Governor Northam’s timeline, barring anymore postponements, businesses may increase to 50% capacity on Mat 22 and 100% on May 29.

