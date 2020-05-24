The American Legion Family, Chincoteague Post #159 congratulates the Chincoteague High School graduating class of 2020 on their hard work, dedication, and perseverance throughout their educational journey.

The Legion Family is honored to award several one-time scholarships to deserving students to assist them with the ever-increasing costs associated with higher education at an accredited institution with an education or vocational objective. The more knowledge our young people gain, the better citizens they will become, so investing in the education of our young people is investing in the future of our country. Winners were selected according to academic record, involvement in school and community service, financial need, and essay submission, if required.

The American Legion Family, Chincoteague Post #159 is proud to announce our 2020 Chincoteague High School scholarship recipients.

American Legion Post #159 $1,000 Scholarships are awarded to: Kyle Moore William Paul Reed III Taylee Thomas

Sons of the American Legion Squadron #159 $1,000 Scholarships are awarded to: Kyle Moore – Joe Wagner Memorial Scholarship Taylee Thomas – Andy Webb Memorial Scholarship

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 159 $1,000 Scholarships are awarded to: Kyle Moore Taylee Thomas

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 159 $500 Scholarships are awarded to: Brianna Hess Nykera Wallop

Due to current social distancing guidelines, winners will receive official scholarship notification to their home address.

To learn more about The American Legion, Chincoteague Post #159, visit us at http://www.chincoteaguelegion159.org/ or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Chincoteague-American-Legion-Post-159-181207142314617/

.